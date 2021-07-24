Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Sells 19,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$8,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

