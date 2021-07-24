Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$12.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.70 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLN. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.87. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,200 shares of company stock worth $530,660.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

