BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $943.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $868.95. The company had a trading volume of 528,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,172. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

