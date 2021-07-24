Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 14.6% Higher This Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $185,919.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00142281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.35 or 0.99645851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.92 or 0.00877121 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.