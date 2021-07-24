BMO Capital Markets Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $165.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

