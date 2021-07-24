BoatPilot Token Trading Up 7.6% This Week (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BoatPilot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $25,120.36 and $404.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00144050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.37 or 0.99634647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.05 or 0.00887492 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Coin Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot

