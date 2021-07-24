Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 100,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

