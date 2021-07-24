BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $87.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BOKF opened at $81.87 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.