BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $93.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $81.87 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $21,933,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $8,587,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

