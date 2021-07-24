Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BCEI opened at $37.22 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

