Boson Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $31.98 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 83.9% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $31.98 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00407489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.01341301 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000156 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,741,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.