Bread (BRD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155,371.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $155,371.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.53 or 0.00840322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.