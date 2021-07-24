BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Equities research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRF by 189.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in BRF by 20,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BRF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.