Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.44. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AMN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.44. 200,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,206. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.