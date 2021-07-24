Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.67. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Northland Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Continental Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

