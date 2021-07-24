Brokerages Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.55. Dana posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Dana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

