Brokerages Anticipate Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daré Bioscience.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DARE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507,648. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.