Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce $687.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.00 million and the highest is $712.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $545.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. 1,239,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,115. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.72.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

