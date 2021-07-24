Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. 59,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,964. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

