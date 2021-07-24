Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $122.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $135.90 million. Universal Display reported sales of $57.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $553.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.85. The company had a trading volume of 160,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,964. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $152.00 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

