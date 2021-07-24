Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.31. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 145,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.11.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

