Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 146,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,916. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

