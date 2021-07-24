Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 146,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,916. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.