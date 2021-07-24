Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.15. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

