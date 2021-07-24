Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). National CineMedia also posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

