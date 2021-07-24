Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $8.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $34.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPNT opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

