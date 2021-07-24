Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $267.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $268.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.77. 627,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,970. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

