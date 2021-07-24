Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 599.50

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

Several analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 660.20 ($8.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 50.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 614.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.