Brokerages Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Price Target at $19.71

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. 518,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,502. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.