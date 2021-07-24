Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Target Price at $143.62

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.52. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,909,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.