Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $15.64

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 612,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

