Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target at $44.67

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

