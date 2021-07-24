Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target at $13.36

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $13.36 price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

FSNUY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. 78,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

