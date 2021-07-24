Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $43.67

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

