Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) PT at $11.63

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.