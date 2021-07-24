Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) PT at $11.63

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
LADR opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
