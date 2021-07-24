Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $260.75

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.75.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $250.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.