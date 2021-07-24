Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $45.67

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 485,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,901. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

