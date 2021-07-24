Brokerages Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price at $18.79

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87. The Honest has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

