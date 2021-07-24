Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $19.33

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,829.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $1,485,372. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

