Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.