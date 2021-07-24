Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

BRO stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

