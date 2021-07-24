Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,764 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Brunswick worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

