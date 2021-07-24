Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

