Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.82). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 683,724 shares trading hands.

CNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of £671.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith bought 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

