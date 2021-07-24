Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $4.16 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

