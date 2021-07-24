Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.07

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.07 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 218.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $17,835,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

