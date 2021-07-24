California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of The Middleby worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of MIDD opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.48. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

