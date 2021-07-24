California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.47 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

