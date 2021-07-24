California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

