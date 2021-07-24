California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 190 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.05 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

