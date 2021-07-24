Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $4,531,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

